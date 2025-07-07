Skanska-FlatironDragados JV Breaks Ground On Long Bridge North Rail Expansion

(RTTNews) - In July 2025, the Skanska (SKSBF.PK) and FlatironDragados joint venture will begin constructing the Long Bridge North Project under a $1 billion contract with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

This one-mile rail link from East Potomac Park to Washington, D.C.'s L'Enfant Interlocking is the first phase of a broader 1.8-mile initiative to expand the corridor from two to four tracks. Upon completion in the fourth quarter of 2030, the renovated eastern tracks will primarily handle CSX freight, while the new western tracks will serve Amtrak Virginia, Amtrak long-distance routes, and Virginia Railway Express.

SKSBF is currently trading at $23.50 up $0.20 or 0.86 percent on the OTC Markets.

