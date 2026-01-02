Skanska, Flatiron JV Secures $868 Mln LA International Airport Roadway Improvements Contract

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK, SKAb.ST, SKBSY), a construction and development company, on Friday said that it has, through a joint venture with Flatiron Health, Inc., signed an additional contract with Los Angeles World Airports for the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program Roadway Improvements project for $868 million.

The construction began in July 2025, with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2030.

The company's share amounts to $445 million, or about SEK 4.4 billion, which will be included in U.S. order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The project includes reconfiguring more than six kilometres of roadway, upgrading and modifying bridges, improving traffic signals, and deploying advanced traffic monitoring systems to reduce congestion and emissions at Los Angeles International Airport.

The scope is designed to improve airport access, enhance safety and support efficient travel within the airport's existing footprint.

On Tuesday, Skanska AB closed trading 0.44% higher at SEK 252.30 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.