Skanska Enters Contract With NJ TRANSIT To Build Portal North Bridge Replacement In Hudson County

(RTTNews) - Skanska said, as part of a joint venture with Traylor Bros., it has signed a contract with NJ TRANSIT to build the Portal North Bridge replacement in Hudson County, New Jersey, USA. The total contract is worth $1.56 billion. Skanska's share of the contract is worth $1.09 billion.

The contract includes the replacement of the existing Portal North Bridge with a new two-track fixed structure crossing over the Hackensack River. Construction will begin in the second quarter of 2022 and is scheduled for completion during the third quarter 2027.

