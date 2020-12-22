Markets

Skanska Divests Majority Interest In 2+U Office Property In Seattle - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Skanska (SKSBF.PK) said it has divested a 95 percent interest in the 2+U office property in Seattle, Washington, USA, for approximately $669 million to South Korean financial group Hana Alternative Asset Management, alongside Hana Financial Group.

2+U is a comprised of 65,000-square meter office tower in Seattle's Central Business District and a 2,200 square-meter open-air community hub on the ground floor, known as the Urban Village. Construction of 2+U began in 2017, both exterior and interior elements were completed in 2019.

