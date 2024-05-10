News & Insights

Markets

Skanska Bags Supplemental Contract Of $150 Mln To Build Data Center In Arizona

May 10, 2024 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development company, said on Friday that it has bagged a supplemental award of $150 million or SEK1.6 billion to build a data center in Arizona under a contract with an existing client.

The project consists of a single-story data center of around 22,700 square meters.

The construction work of the project is afoot, and is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The supplemental award will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.