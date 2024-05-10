Skanska Bags Supplemental Contract Of $150 Mln To Build Data Center In Arizona

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development company, said on Friday that it has bagged a supplemental award of $150 million or SEK1.6 billion to build a data center in Arizona under a contract with an existing client.

The project consists of a single-story data center of around 22,700 square meters.

The construction work of the project is afoot, and is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2025.

The supplemental award will be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

