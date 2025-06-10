Markets

Skanska Bags Supplemental Contract Of $240 Mln In Virginia

June 10, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has inked a supplemental contract of $240 million with Virginia Tech to construct a new College of Engineering building at Virginia, in the U.S.

The project started with the demolition of Virginia Tech's 15,400 square meter Randolph Hall in 2024.

The construction now continues with the renovation of a portion of the existing Hancock Hall to tie into the new construction of one of the largest buildings on the Blacksburg campus.

The new building will house five departments, including aerospace and ocean engineering, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, and engineering education.

The project has a target completion of fall 2028.

