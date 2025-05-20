Skanska Bags NOK 4.4 Bln Contract In Norway

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract of NOK 4.4 billion with the Norwegian Road authority to build the new E6 highway in Nordland County.

The company will build around 21.5 kilometers of new road between Sommerset and Megarden. The work includes design and construction of 3 tunnels, totaling around 13.8 kilometers, approximately 6.9 kilometers road in the day zone, 3 bridges, and several smaller constructions.

The construction work is expected to begin during May 2025 and is scheduled to be completed in summer 2031.

The E6 Sommerset - Megarden is the southernmost and first stage of the overall project E6 Megarden-Morsvikbotn.

