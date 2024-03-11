News & Insights

Skanska Bags Additional Contract Of $120 Mln For Water Front Facility In US

March 11, 2024

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, said on Monday that it has received a supplemental contract of $120 million from an existing undisclosed client.

The contract is for preconstruction work and upgrading a waterfront facility in the U.S.

The company said: "Procurement for this project commenced in the first quarter of 2024 and construction activities covered by this award will extend into 2026."

Skanska will include this supplemental award in its U.S. order bookings for the first quarter of 2024.

