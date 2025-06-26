Markets

Skanska Bags Additional Contract Of $250 Mln From Massachusetts Port Authority

June 26, 2025 — 02:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction firm, said on Thursday that it has inked an additional contract of $250 million with the Massachusetts Port Authority.

Skanska will construct a new parking garage and other modernization improvements at Logan Airport's Terminal E in Boston, the U.S.

The contract will include the construction of over 67,400 square meters of a new terminal e parking garage in the existing location. The multi-story structure will feature around 4,000 parking spaces, including spaces for ground transportation on the lower level.

The contract work will begin in 2025 and is anticipated to be completed in 2030.

