Skanska Bags $249 Mln Contract In New York

August 19, 2025 — 02:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction company, said on Tuesday that it has signed a contract of $249 million with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge main cable dehumidification project in New York.

"The project scope includes the design and installation of a main cable dehumidification system on all four cables of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, along with the installation of an acoustic monitoring system on each cable," the company said.

The company will also be responsible for associated electrical and communication systems, as well as the maintenance and monitoring of the new dehumidification and acoustic monitoring systems for five years following the commissioning.

The contract work is expected to be completed in September 2029.

