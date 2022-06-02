Skanska Bags $67 Mln Deal From University Of Cincinnati

(RTTNews) - Sweden-based construction and project development company Skanska AB (SKSBF, SKA-B.ST) on Thursday said it has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio for an amount of $67 million or about SEK 640 million.

The contract would be included in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter of 2022.

The 6,100-square meter renovation includes new offices, open engineering research labs, classrooms, biology and chemistry teaching labs, and collaboration spaces.

The 13,400-square meter addition includes new state-of-the-art open-bay chemistry research labs with chemical storage, material support, and facility service spaces.

Work is slated to begin in May 2023 and is expected to be completed by March 2025.

