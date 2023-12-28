Skanska Bags $147 Mln Contract To Build New NOAA Marine Operations Center In Newport

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish engineering and construction company, on Thursday announced that it has secured a contract worth $147 million from the US navy acting on behalf of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA.

As per the terms of the contract, Skanska is to build a new NOAA Marine Operations Center in Naval Station in Newport located on Rhode Island.

The project includes the construction of a pier to accommodate four large vessels and associated utilities, a 2000 square meter administration building with parking, exterior storage, and an adjacent loading and laydown area.

The work has already begun in December and is expected to complete in July 2027.

The facility will serve as NOAA's Marine Operations Center in the Atlantic region.

Currently, Skanska shares are trading at EUR 184.40, up 0.96% in Stockholm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.