Skanska Bags $109 Mln Contract To Build Hospital In Lakeland

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK), a Swedish construction and development firm, said on Wednesday that it has signed a $109 million or SEK 1.1 billion contract with an existing client to build a hospital in Lakeland, Florida.

The contract includes the construction of around 54,000-square meter, seven-story acute care facility, featuring medical and support services including imaging, lab and pharmacy.

The construction work of the hospital has already started and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

Skanska will include the contract in the U.S. order bookings for the second quarter.

