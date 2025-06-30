Markets

Skanska Announces SEK 700 Mln Investment In Prague Residential Project

June 30, 2025 — 03:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Skanska AB (SKSBF.PK) said on Monday that it has invested a sum of around SEK 700 million or CZK 1.6 billion in a new residential project called D.O.K. Radlice, located in Prague's Radlice district.

The construction part of the project is worth around SEK 460 million or CZK 1.0 billion and will be added to Skanska's European order bookings for the second quarter of the year.

The Swedish construction and development company said construction for the project will begin at the end of June and be completed by 2027.

The project includes 177 energy-efficient apartments spread across three buildings—one of which will be the biggest wooden residential building in the Czech Republic. The focus is on low-impact living, with eco-friendly features like blue-green infrastructure and smart energy use.

