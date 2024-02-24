Skanska AB (SKBSY) Price Target Increased by 16.87% to 20.64

The average one-year price target for Skanska AB (OTCPK:SKBSY) has been revised to 20.64 / share. This is an increase of 16.87% from the prior estimate of 17.66 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.90 to a high of 25.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.09% from the latest reported closing price of 17.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skanska AB. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 12.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKBSY is 0.06%, an increase of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 25,578K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKBSY by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,864K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKBSY by 23.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,873K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKBSY by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 1,124K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 959K shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKBSY by 23.18% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,053K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKBSY by 4.76% over the last quarter.

