Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SVKEF) Price Target Increased by 7.65% to 15.09

The average one-year price target for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SVKEF) has been revised to 15.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.65% from the prior estimate of 14.02 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.76 to a high of 19.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.32% from the latest reported closing price of 14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVKEF is 0.21%, an increase of 6.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 32.19% to 171,735K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 29,272K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,877K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 5.13% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 98.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 8,598.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,051K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 14.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,877K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,699K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 2.87% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,299K shares, representing an increase of 20.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 27.66% over the last quarter.

