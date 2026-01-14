Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SVKEF) Price Target Increased by 11.89% to 21.40

The average one-year price target for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCPK:SVKEF) has been revised to $21.40 / share. This is an increase of 11.89% from the prior estimate of $19.13 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.67 to a high of $24.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.20% from the latest reported closing price of $14.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SVKEF is 0.26%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 226,965K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 34,859K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,136K shares , representing an increase of 27.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 35.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,579K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,174K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 9.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,071K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,177K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 0.10% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 12,720K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,216K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,177K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,074K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SVKEF by 5.25% over the last quarter.

