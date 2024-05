Skandia GreenPower AS (DE:0RQ) has released an update.

Lars Gunnar Abusdal, the CFO of Skandia Greenpower AS, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 232,908 shares at an average price of NOK 0.711 each, bringing his total ownership to 1,131,901 shares.

