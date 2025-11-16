SKAN Group (SWX:SKAN) Price Target Decreased by 10.48% to 75.48

The average one-year price target for SKAN Group (SWX:SKAN) has been revised to CHF 75,48 / share. This is a decrease of 10.48% from the prior estimate of CHF 84,32 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 67,67 to a high of CHF 84,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 57.74% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 47,85 / share.

SKAN Group Maintains 0.84% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.84%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKAN Group. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKAN is 0.03%, an increase of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.62% to 1,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 350K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 175K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares , representing an increase of 10.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKAN by 16.61% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKAN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares , representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKAN by 16.42% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 96K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing a decrease of 28.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKAN by 19.87% over the last quarter.

