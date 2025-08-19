Markets

SKAN Group Posts Loss In H1; Confirms 2025 Guidance

August 19, 2025 — 02:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The SKAN Group posted a first-half net loss of 8.3 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 14.7 million francs, prior year. Loss per share was 0.40 francs compared to profit of 0.61 francs. EBITDA was 0.9 million francs, compared with 21.5 million francs. Net sales declined by 17.8% to 134.6 million francs. Adjusted for currency effects, the decline was 16.9%. Order intake was 213.0 million francs, an increase of 20.2%.

SKAN confirmed its guidance for the full year 2025, which targets sales growth in the mid-teens and an EBITDA margin between 14 and 16%.

