SK Telecom To Supply AI-based Veterinary Diagnosis Assistant 'X Caliber' To Southeast Asian Markets

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) announced that it has signed agreements to supply its artificial intelligence (AI)-based veterinary diagnosis assistant, 'X Caliber', to three major Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

As a part of the deal, SKT will supply X Caliber to My Vet Care, Malaysia's leading distributor of pet supplements and healthcare solutions. The two companies plan to introduce the service to veterinary clinics across Malaysia and begin commercial service in the third quarter of this year.

The company noted that X Caliber is now available at Happy Pet Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, starting this month. Happy Pet is a full-service veterinary hospital offering a comprehensive array of pet care services, including a pet park, pet taxi and a pet shop.

In Vietnam, SKT has partnered with Vet Sky Holdings, a prominent provider of pet diagnostic equipment, solutions and veterinary hospital chains. Starting this month, the SKY Animal Medical Center in Ho Chi Minh City will introduce X Caliber to enhance the diagnosis of pet diseases.

