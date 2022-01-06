Markets
SK Telecom, Qualcomm Discuss Cooperation In 5G Business Areas

(RTTNews) - SK Telecom (SKM) and Qualcomm discussed cooperation in 5G business areas including metaverse and smart factory, SK Telecom said in a statement.

In a meeting at CES 2022, the companies discussed cooperation in the field of ICT. They also discussed cooperation in areas such as semiconductor and 5G.

The companies held talks regarding collaboration on the development of data center applications and high-speed memory for PCs.

