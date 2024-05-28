News & Insights

Markets
SKM

SK Telecom Launches AI-based Veterinary X-ray Image Diagnosis Assistance Service In Australia

May 28, 2024 — 08:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - In collaboration with ATX Medical Solutions, SK Telecom (SKM) officially launched its AI-based veterinary X-ray image diagnosis assistance service 'X Caliber' in Australia.

X Caliber is a service that uses AI to analyze X-ray images of dogs/cats within around 15 seconds. Since X Caliber uses cloud to store and retrieve data, there is no need to install a separate server within the hospital. Veterinarians can examine the results of the AI-based image diagnosis on their mobile devices or PCs anywhere, anytime, SK Telecom said in a statement.

The sensitivity of X Caliber stands at 86-94%: 94% for detection of 16 different abnormal patterns from abdominal X-ray images of dogs; 88% for detection of 10 different abnormal patterns from chest X-ray images of dogs; and 86% for detection of 7 different abnormalities from musculoskeletal X-ray images of dogs.

In addition, SKT signed a commercial contract with MEDIVET Pet Hospital & Clinic to offer X Caliber in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, SKT is currently actively providing beta service to veterinary clinics in North America, Europe, and Asia to further expand X Caliber's presence in the global market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.