SK Telecom Co Ltd - ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week Low - Market Mover

SK Telecom Co Ltd - ADR (SKM) shares closed today at 1.9% above its 52 week low of $21.61, giving the company a market cap of $8B. The stock is currently down 17.4% year-to-date, down 54.9% over the past 12 months, and down 41.7% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.6%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 13.7% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 2.7% lower than its 5-day moving average, 3.7% lower than its 20-day moving average, and 11.8% lower than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 1593.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by -391.5%
