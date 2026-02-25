SK Telecom Co., - Depositary Receipt (SKM) Price Target Increased by 13.48% to 28.19

The average one-year price target for SK Telecom Co., - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SKM) has been revised to $28.19 / share. This is an increase of 13.48% from the prior estimate of $24.84 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.22 to a high of $39.96 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.32% from the latest reported closing price of $31.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 214 funds or institutions reporting positions in SK Telecom Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 10.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKM is 0.08%, an increase of 32.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.69% to 28,147K shares. The put/call ratio of SKM is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Delaware Management Holdings holds 3,458K shares.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 2,463K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKM by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,900K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,254K shares , representing a decrease of 18.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKM by 25.58% over the last quarter.

Great Lakes Advisors holds 1,117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKM by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 924K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKM by 13.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

