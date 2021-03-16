US Markets
SK Telecom among preliminary bidders for eBay's Korean business -sources

Joyce Lee Reuters
SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Telecom 017670.KS and private equity firm MBK Partners were among those that entered non-binding, preliminary bids for the sale of eBay Inc's EBAY.O South Korean business, the telecom company and two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

EBay Korea operates open market e-commerce platforms Gmarket, Auction and G9, and was South Korea's third-largest e-commernce firm in 2020 with 12.8% market share, according to Euromonitor.

MBK Partners and eBay Korea declined comment.

