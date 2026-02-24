Markets

SK Square Posts Surge In FY25 Net Income, Stock Gains

February 24, 2026 — 07:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - SK Square Co., Ltd. (402340.KS), Tuesday announced 2025 full-year financial results, reporting a net income of KRW 8818.7 billion compared to KRW 3650.5 billion in the previous year.

Operating income stood at KRW 8797.4 billion compared to KRW 3920.6 billion in the prior year. Meanwhile, revenue declined to KRW 1411.5 billion from last year's KRW 1649.9 billion.

During the year, the company delivered a significant increase in the corporate value, by focusing on AI and semiconductor portfolios.

Moving ahead, the company aims to focus on innovating its portfolios centered around the AI sector, as well as invest in the areas that can resolve bottlenecks in AI evolution and semiconductor value chains.

Moreover, the company intends to transfer KRW 5.89 trillion from its capital reserves to retained earnings, after a resolution is reached by the General Shareholders' Meeting in March 2026.

Currently, SK Square's stock is climbing 6.38 percent, to KRW 617,000.00 on the Korea Stock Exchange.

