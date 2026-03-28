SK Square Co. (KOSE:402340) Price Target Increased by 21.57% to 632,400.00

The average one-year price target for SK Square Co. (KOSE:402340) has been revised to ₩632,400.00 / share. This is an increase of 21.57% from the prior estimate of ₩520,200.00 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩464,600.00 to a high of ₩892,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from the latest reported closing price of ₩544,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in SK Square Co.. This is an decrease of 150 owner(s) or 97.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 402340 is 0.24%, an increase of 63.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.81% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CNWGX - Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 82.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 402340 by 860.05% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 49.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 402340 by 6.51% over the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 402340 by 389.11% over the last quarter.

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