SK Square Co. (KOSE:402340) Price Target Increased by 16.57% to 520,200.00

The average one-year price target for SK Square Co. (KOSE:402340) has been revised to ₩520,200.00 / share. This is an increase of 16.57% from the prior estimate of ₩446,250.00 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩121,200.00 to a high of ₩840,000.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.69% from the latest reported closing price of ₩617,000.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in SK Square Co.. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 29.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 402340 is 0.74%, an increase of 15.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.67% to 6,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,296K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,296K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 402340 by 62.01% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 807K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 402340 by 85.81% over the last quarter.

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 715K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 633K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. - BLACKROCK EMERGING MARKETS FUND, INC. Investor A holds 313K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

