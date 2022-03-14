SK On, Ford and Koc Holding to form EV battery joint venture in Turkey

Adds background

SEOUL, March 14 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK On said on Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Ford Motor Co F.N and Koc Holding As KCHOL.IS to form a joint venture to produce electric vehicle (EV) battery cells in Turkey.

The plant is targeted to start by 2025 and aims to have an annual production capacity of 30-45 gigawatt hours (GWh), SK On said in its statement.

SK Innovation Co Ltd's 096770.KS wholly owned battery unit, which counts Ford Motor, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE among its customers, announced last year a plan to invest 10.2 trillion won ($8.22 billion) with Ford to build three battery plants in the United States.

The company currently has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China, and South Korea.

($1 = 1,240.1900 won)

