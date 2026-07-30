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SK Innovation Turns To Operating Income In Q2 With Strong Sales Growth; Stock Up

July 30, 2026 — 04:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - South Korea's SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (096770.KS) on Thursday reported an operating profit in its secod quarter, compared to prior year's loss, with growth in sales.

In South Korea, the shares closed Thursday's regular trading 6.5 percent higher at 116,600.00 won.

In the quarter, operating income was 3.49 trillion Korean won, compared to last year's loss of 401.57 billion won. Sequentially, operating income climbed 61.3 percent.

Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 215.01 billion won, compared to loss of 772.21 billion won a year ago.

Sales grew 50 percent to 29.16 trillion won from 19.45 trillion won a year ago. Sequentially, sales grew 20 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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