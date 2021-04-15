SK Innovation to work with Hyundai Motor, Kia to develop hybrid EV batteries

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS said on Friday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (EVs).

SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.