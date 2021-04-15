SK Innovation to work with Hyundai Motor, Kia to develop hybrid EV batteries

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS said on Friday it will cooperate with Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS to develop pouch-type batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (EVs).

SK Innovation said in a statement that it aims to supply batteries for Hyundai and Kia hybrid EVs that are expected to be launched starting 2024.

