SK Innovation to build $727 mln, EV battery plant in U.S.

Heekyong Yang Reuters
South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Tuesday that its U.S. unit will spend $727 million to build its second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States to stably supply batteries to automakers.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 11.7 gigawatt-hours of batteries. SK Innovation will begin construction in July with target production in 2023, the company said in a statement.

