News & Insights

SK Innovation sees solid Q2 refining margin backed by China reopening, summer driving season

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

May 03, 2023 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 4 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, on Thursday said it expects solid refining margin in the second quarter backed by China's reopening and summer driving season.

The company posted an operating profit of 375 billion won ($281.61 million) for the first quarter ended March, versus 1.6 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 175 billion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,331.6200 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.