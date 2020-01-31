SK Innovation sees refining margins improving on new shipping fuel norms

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - SK Innovation , owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are expected to improve in 2020 as new shipping fuel rules would lift diesel demand. The company also said in an earnings statement that an increase in diesel demand would help improve oil product market conditions in 2020. (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman) ((jane.chung@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1459;)) Keywords: SKINNOVATION RESULTS/REFINING (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.