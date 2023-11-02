News & Insights

SK Innovation expects refining margins to remain strong in Q4

November 02, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, the owner of South Korea's biggest oil refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it expects fourth quarter refining margins to remain strong amid low inventory levels, winter stockpiling and recovering China demand.

The company posted an operating profit of 1.6 trillion won ($1.20 billion) for the third quarter that ended in September, versus 704 billion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 878 billion won compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation's battery unit SK On, which was split off last year, accounted for about 16% of the company's revenue in the third quarter.

SK Innovation said that SK On, which supplies to Ford Motor Co F.N, Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS among others, targets to turn a profit in the fourth quarter with improved yields at its overseas sites, especially in the United States, and increased shipments.

Shares in SK Innovation were trading up 6.3%, versus the benchmark KOSPI's .KS11 0.5% rise as of 0047 GMT.

($1 = 1,334.5600 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)

