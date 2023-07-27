SK Innovation expects refining margins to gradually improve in H2

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it expects refining margins to gradually improve in the second half of the year backed by an expected relaxation of tight U.S. monetary policy and travel season demand.

The company posted an operating loss of 107 billion won ($83.41 million) for the second quarter ended June, versus a 2.3 trillion won profit a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of a 25 billion won loss compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 1,282.8300 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

