SK Innovation expects refining margins to gradually improve in 2021

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, the owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday refining margins are expected to gradually recover in this year, encouraged by recovering demand as the impact of COVID-19 eases.

The company posted an operating loss of 243 billion won ($217.76 million) in the October-December quarter, compared with an operating profit of 88 billion won for the year-ago period.

Its peer S-Oil Corp 010950.KS, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, also estimated on Thursday that refining margins would improve gradually this year, boosted by a continuing recovery in demand as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated facilities at 61% of capacity on average in the fourth quarter, down from 79% a year earlier.

Shares of SK Innovation were up 3.6% as of 0055 GMT, against the broader market KOSPI's .KS11 0.5% fall.

($1 = 1,115.9000 won)

