SK Innovation expects refining margins in Q2 to stay moderate

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are projected to stay moderate in the second quarter as tight supply and low inventory continue due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are projected to stay moderate in the second quarter as tight supply and low inventory continue due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company's operating profit rose to 1.6 trillion won ($1.26 billion) in the January-March quarter from 584 billion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,269.3500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More