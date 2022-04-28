SK Innovation expects refining margins in Q2 to stay moderate

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday that refining margins are projected to stay moderate in the second quarter as tight supply and low inventory continue due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company's operating profit rose to 1.6 trillion won ($1.26 billion) in the January-March quarter from 584 billion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,269.3500 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

