SK Innovation expects refining margin in 2022 to stay flat as COVID surge tapers off

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday its 2022 refining margin is projected to stay flat as the current COVID-19 surge tapers off and demand bounces back to normal, boosting refinery run rates.

The company posted an operating loss of 47 billion won ($39 million) in the October-December quarter, narrowing significantly from an operating loss of 199 billion won in the same period a year earlier.

Shares in SK Innovation slid 5.6% as of 0040 GMT, versus the broader Seoul market's .KS11 0.5% fall.

Revenue jumped 76% to 13.7 trillion won from a year earlier just below the average 13.8 trillion won forecast of analysts according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated facilities at 68% of capacity on average in the quarter, up from 61% a year ago.

Domestic Peer S-Oil Corp 010950.KS, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, on Thursday said Asia's regional refining margins are expected to rise as the market tightens due to demand growth outpacing refining capacity amid low inventory levels.

