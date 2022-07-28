SK Innovation expects Q3 refining margins to stay modest

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it expected volatile market conditions, with third-quarter refining margins projected to stay modest.

That was due to prolonged structural supply shortages while an economic downturn could dampen demand, the company said in a statement.

Operating profit rose to 2.3 trillion won ($1.77 billion) in the second quarter ended June from 556 billion won a year earlier.

($1=1,297.6600 won)

