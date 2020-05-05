SK Innovation expects Q2 refining margins to stay weak on sluggish fuel demand

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - SK Innovation 096770.KS, owner of South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to remain weak in the second quarter, weighed down by sluggish fuel demand in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted an operating loss of 1.8 trillion won ($1.5 billion) in the first quarter, compared with an operating profit of 328 billion won for the same period a year earlier, it said in an earnings statement.

($1 = 1,224.9600 won)

(Reporting By Jane Chung and Heekyong Yang)

