SK Innovation expects gradual recovery in refining margins in Q4

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd 096770.KS, the owner of South Korea's top oil refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday it expects a gradual recovery in refining margins this quarter as stronger anti-Russia sanctions and the winter season push up fuel demand.

However, the company said margins will likely remain not far from levels in the third-quarter due to ongoing concerns over global economic recession.

Operating profit rose to 704 billion won ($493 million) in the July-September period from 669 billion won a year earlier, it said.

Revenue rose 82% to 22.8 trillion won, beating an average analyst estimate of 19.8 trillion won, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at its plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated its facilities at 85% of capacity on average in the quarter, up from 76% in the first half of this year.

($1 = 1,426.8700 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

