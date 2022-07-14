SK Hynix weighs slashing spending by a quarter in 2023 - Bloomberg News

July 14 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS is considering cutting its 2023 capital expenditure by about a quarter to 16 trillion won ($12.16 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

SK Hynix's move is in response to slower-than-anticipated electronics demand, according to the report.

($1 = 1,316.0400 won)

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

