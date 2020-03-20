SK Hynix warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

Contributor
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc, said on Friday.

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, said on Friday.

The South Korean chipmaker expects a moderate recovery in demand for memory chips this year, backed by server and mobile demand, Lee told the company's annual general meeting.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More