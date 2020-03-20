SK Hynix warns of uncertainty in memory chip market fuelled by coronavirus

SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - The spread of a coronavirus adds uncertainty in the memory chip market, as it affects the overall environment of demand and supply, Lee Seok-hee, the president of South Korea's SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, said on Friday.

The South Korean chipmaker expects a moderate recovery in demand for memory chips this year, backed by server and mobile demand, Lee told the company's annual general meeting.

