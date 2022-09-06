SK Hynix to invest $11 bln in new chip plant in South Korea

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Tuesday it is building a new chip plant in Cheongju, South Korea.

The facility is to be completed early 2025, and 15 trillion won ($10.92 billion) will be injected into the plant over the next five years, SK Hynix said in a statement.

($1 = 1,373.2100 won)

