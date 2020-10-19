US Markets
INTC

SK Hynix to buy part of Intel's business for about $9 bln

Contributor
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NATHAN FRANDINO

SK Hynix said on Tuesday it will buy Intel's solid state drive (SSD) business, NAND memory chip product and wafer business, as well as its production facility in Dalian, China for about $9 billion in an all-cash deal.

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - SK Hynix 000660.KS said on Tuesday it will buy Intel's INTC.O solid state drive (SSD) business, NAND memory chip product and wafer business, as well as its production facility in Dalian, China for about $9 billion in an all-cash deal.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, said $7 billion is likely to be paid by the first closing date expected in late 2021, while another $2 billion by the second closing date expected in March 2025.

($1 = 1,139.7800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTC

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular