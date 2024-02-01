SK Hynix to build advanced plant in Indiana in boost to US chip self-sufficiency - FT

Adds company statement in paragraph 2, details in paragraphs 3,4

Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix 000660.KS has chosen the state of Indiana for a cutting-edge facility in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

SK Hynix is considering a possible investment in the U.S. but hasn't made a final decision yet, the company said in a statement to Reuters.

The company's new packaging plant in Indiana will specialise in stacking standard dynamic random access memory chips to create high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, before integrating them with Nvidia's NVDA.Ographic processing units (GPUs), the report said, citing sources.

SK Hynix currently produces its HBM chips in South Korea. Subsequently, they are shipped to Taiwan, where they are integrated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 2330.TWinto Nvidia's GPUs, alongside other TSMC-made processors, FT reported.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey, Disha Mishra and Joyce Lee; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

