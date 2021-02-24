ASML

SK Hynix signs five-year deal worth $4.3 bln with ASML to secure EUV scanners

SK Hynix, world's second-largest memory chip maker, said on Wednesday it had agreed a five-year procurement contract worth 4.8 trillion won ($4.34 billion) with ASML Holding N.V. to secure extreme ultraviolet (EUV) scanners used in manufacturing chips.

The deal is for the chipmaker's planned mass-production of chips by next-generation processes, SK Hynix said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,107.2400 won)

