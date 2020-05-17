US Markets

SK Hynix shares fall 3% after U.S. tightens rule to curb Huawei's chip supply

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters

Shares of SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics, fell 3.2% on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei [HWT.UL] from global chipmakers.

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Shares of SK Hynix 000660.KS, the world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, fell 3.2% on Monday after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei HWT.UL from global chipmakers.

Samsung Electronics shares were down 0.2%, while the wider market .KS11 was largely flat.

The U.S. Commerce Department said it had amended an export rule and, under the change, foreign companies that use U.S. chipmaking equipment will be required to obtain a U.S. license before supplying certain chips to China's Huawei.

Huawei Technologies is the world's No.2 smartphone maker.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular